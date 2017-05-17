BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited:
* Fy heps and adjusted headline earnings per share are 74.7 and 69.2 cents per share, a decrease of 63.7% and 61.3% respectively
* Fy group turnover increased by 14.7% to r17.3 billion from prior year.
* Fy retail turnover increased by 15.3% from prior year with like-for-like (lfl) turnover increasing by 9.1%.
* Fy operating profit increased by 24.3% to r1.1 billion from prior year
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: