BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 400 MILLION VERSUS SEK 331 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INCOME SEK 179 MILLION VERSUS SEK 119 MILLION YEAR AGO
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.