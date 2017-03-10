BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 9 Disa Ltd:
* Liquidator has commenced legal proceedings in regional courts of Germany against company, to claim a sum of 1.5 million euros
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue