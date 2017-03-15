BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Discover Financial Services
* Ceo david nelms' fy 2016 total compensation $8.8 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Coo roger hochschild's fy 2016 total compensation $5.3 million versus $10.1 million in fy 2015
* Cfo mark graf's fy 2016 total compensation $3.4 million versus $7.02 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.