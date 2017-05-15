BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Discover Financial Services
* Discover financial services - credit card charge-off rate x 2.25 percent at april end versus 2.13 percent at march end
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60 percent at april end versus 1.65 percent at march end - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qjziqE) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.