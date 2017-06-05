June 5 Discovery Air Inc

* Discovery Air announces new revolving credit facility from Clairvest

* Discovery Air -co's unit entered subordinated credit agreement providing for revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $13 million

* Discovery Air - revolving credit facility is in addition to existing credit facility between da defence, Clairvest for principal amount of $25 million

* Discovery Air Inc says all borrowings under revolving credit facility are secured on a subordinated basis maturing on July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: