GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 14 Discovery Air Inc:
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
* Quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
* Qtrly revenue $ 32.7 million versus $ 42.5 million
* Discovery Air Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Discovery Air- qtrly revenue fell due to end of FY government budget cuts causing reduced airborne training in canada and sale of Discovery Air Fire Services Inc
* Discovery Air- qtrly revenue fell due to a shorter fire suppression season in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last