June 14 Discovery Air Inc:

* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017

* Quarterly revenue fell 23 percent

* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017

* Qtrly revenue $ 32.7 million versus $ 42.5 million

* Discovery Air Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Discovery Air- qtrly revenue fell due to end of FY government budget cuts causing reduced airborne training in canada and sale of Discovery Air Fire Services Inc

* Discovery Air- qtrly revenue fell due to a shorter fire suppression season in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: