Feb 20 Discovery Limited:

* Voluntary Trading Statement: Six Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six-month normalised HEPS (undiluted) is expected to increase in range of 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 336.6 cents and 353.4 cents over prior period

* Six-month HEPS (undiluted) is expected to increase in range of 10 pct to 15 pct, to between 308.7 cents and 322.7 cents over prior period (2015: 280.6 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)