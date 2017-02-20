BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
Feb 20 Discovery Limited:
* Voluntary Trading Statement: Six Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Six-month normalised HEPS (undiluted) is expected to increase in range of 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 336.6 cents and 353.4 cents over prior period
Six-month HEPS (undiluted) is expected to increase in range of 10 pct to 15 pct, to between 308.7 cents and 322.7 cents over prior period (2015: 280.6 cents)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.