BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Discovery World Corp
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 29.0 million pesos versus 31.8 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN