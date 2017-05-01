BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Dish Network Corp
* Dish network reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 revenue $3.68 billion versus $3.83 billion
* Pay-TV ARPU for q1 totaled $86.55, compared to year-ago period's pay-tv ARPU of $87.94
* Qtrly pay-tv subscriber churn rate was 1.69 percent versus 1.63 percent for Q1 2016
* Dish lost approximately 25,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1
* Subscriber-related revenue for quarter totaled $3.64 billion, compared to $3.78 billion in subscriber-related revenue for year-ago period
* In Q1, activated approximately 547,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers, versus about 657,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers last year
* Net pay-tv subscribers declined approximately 143,000 in Q1, compared to a decline of approximately 23,000 in Q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dish lost approximately 25,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1, bringing its broadband subscriber base to approximately 555,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
