May 1 Dish Network Corp

* Dish network reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 revenue $3.68 billion versus $3.83 billion

* Pay-TV ARPU for q1 totaled $86.55, compared to year-ago period's pay-tv ARPU of $87.94

* Qtrly pay-tv subscriber churn rate was 1.69 percent versus 1.63 percent for Q1 2016

* Dish lost approximately 25,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1

* Subscriber-related revenue for quarter totaled $3.64 billion, compared to $3.78 billion in subscriber-related revenue for year-ago period

* In Q1, activated approximately 547,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers, versus about 657,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers last year

* Net pay-tv subscribers declined approximately 143,000 in Q1, compared to a decline of approximately 23,000 in Q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dish lost approximately 25,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1, bringing its broadband subscriber base to approximately 555,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: