May 24 Dish TV India Ltd

* Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to initiate OTT biz

* Consol March quarter loss 283.3 million rupees

* Consol March quarter total revenue 7.19 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue was 8.21 billion rupees

* Says March-quarter consol exceptional item is 290.9 million rupees

* Q4 subscription revenue fell by 11.1 pct mainly due to absence of 'major cricketing event' as well as package down gradation by existing subscribers

* 'Mark-to-market losses, due to foreign exchange fluctuations, resulted in higher other expenses during the quarter' Source text: (bit.ly/2qOFl6V) Further company coverage: