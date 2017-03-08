March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd

* No impact on the production in any of the other units located at Bavla facility due to fire Source text: [In reference to our today's intimation regarding fire took place at one of the units (Unit No.7) at our Bavla facility, this is to further inform that there will be no impact on the production in any of the other units located at said Bavla facility. Kindly take the same on your record]