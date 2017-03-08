BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd
* No impact on the production in any of the other units located at Bavla facility due to fire Source text: [In reference to our today's intimation regarding fire took place at one of the units (Unit No.7) at our Bavla facility, this is to further inform that there will be no impact on the production in any of the other units located at said Bavla facility. Kindly take the same on your record] Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17