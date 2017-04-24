New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Distell Group:
* Acquisition Of A 75 pct Interest In Cruz Vodka
* Has entered into a partnership on Cruz Vodka with blue sky brand company proprietary limited by agreeing to acquire a 75 pct shareholding in co
* Transaction consideration represents less than 5 pct of distell's market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.