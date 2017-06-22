June 22 Distell Group Ltd:
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership
structure
* Proposed transaction will dismantle multi-tiered ownership
structure above Distell
* Leave Distell shareholders with exactly same economic
interest in New Distell
* Proposed restructuring increase free float in New Distell
on stock exchange operated by Jse Limited
* Proposed transaction will result in control of New Distell
vesting in Remgro Limited through issuance of Unlisted Voting B
shares in New Distell to Remgro
* Says Remgro is also supportive of proposed transaction,
but will not be entitled to vote on proposed transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)