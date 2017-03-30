BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc
* Distinct Infrastructure announces debt refinancing
* Distinct Infrastructure says working with Royal Bank Of Canada, its existing senior lender, to consolidate all of its debt under one facility
* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - company will complete refinancing effective may 26, 2017
* Distinct Infrastructure Group- by restructuring its debt, co anticipates reducing its effective interest rate from approximately 10% to just under 4%
* Distinct Infrastructure Group - as part of proce as part of debt refinancing process, to exercise option under crown capital debt facility to repay debt early
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018