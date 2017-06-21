June 21 Divergent Energy Services Ltd
* Divergent Energy Services Corp. Announces update on linear
pump
* Divergent Energy Services -linear electromagnetic
submersible pump currently installed in client well in
saskatchewan is shut down pending removal from well
* Divergent Energy Services Ltd says client is scheduling a
service rig to move onto well and remove linear pump for
inspection
* Divergent Energy Services Ltd says once issue has been
determined and resolved, divergent intends to reinstall linear
pump and continue test
