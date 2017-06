May 4 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :

* Diversicare announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 44.5 percent to $141.5 million

* Diversicare Healthcare Services - net receivables balance increased $4.7 million to $66.9 million as of march 31, 2017, from $62.2 million as of December 31, 2016