May 4 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $44.3 million

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $4 million to $6 million

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $23.5 million to $26.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $173 million to $178 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $174.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S