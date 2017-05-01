BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
May 1 Divestco Inc
* Divestco announces normal course issuer bid and granting of stock options
* Divestco - intends to commence normal course issuer bid wherein certain class a shares of co will be purchased through TSX Venture exchange and cancelled
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018