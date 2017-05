March 28 DIVIDEND SWEDEN AB (PUBL)

* HAS ACQUIRED SHARES IN SENSEC HOLDING AB FROM ITS PRINCIPAL OWNER DES MOND AB

* AT THE SAME TIME IT IS AGREED THAT ABOUT 90% OF SENSEC SHARES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO DIVIDEND'S SHAREHOLDERS PRIOR TO LISTING OF SENSEC

* VALUE OF SHARES ACQUIRED BY DIVIDEND SWEDEN AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 3.3 MILLION BASED ON FUTURE ISSUE RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)