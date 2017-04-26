BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 DIVIDEND SWEDEN AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 12.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 0.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer