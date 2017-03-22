March 22 Divi's Laboratories Ltd

* FDA import alert for products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam was issued under 2 clauses 66-40 & 99-32 of FDA regulations

* Says company has already initiated necessary measures to address concerns raised by US-FDA

* Says co is making all efforts to fully meet compliance requirements Source text: bit.ly/2o45LNK Further company coverage: