BRIEF-Lampsa Hotels collaborates with French Accorhotels for the Mercure Belgrade hotel
* SAYS NEW COLLABORATION OF LAMPSA WITH THE FRENCH ACCORHOTELS FOR THE MERCURE BELGRADE EXCELSIOR HOTEL
May 24 Dixons Carphone Plc
* Dixons carphone - Q4 2016/17 trading update
* Group reported revenues up 9 pct for full year (up 6 pct in Q4)
* Like-For-Like revenues up 4 pct for full year (up 2% in q4)
* Group headline pbt guidance of £485m-£490m (previous guidance £475m-£495m)
* In UK & Ireland, like-for-like revenues in full year improved by approximately 3 pct
* Nordics delivered full year like-for-like revenues up 1 pct against a relatively tough backdrop
* Southern europe has had another very good year, delivering full year like-for-like revenues up 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS NEW COLLABORATION OF LAMPSA WITH THE FRENCH ACCORHOTELS FOR THE MERCURE BELGRADE EXCELSIOR HOTEL
* ANNOUNCES NEW WINTER SEASON ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME, VINTER I TIVOLI, BETWEEN FEB. 2 AND FEB. 25, 2018 Source text: http://bit.ly/2sZtWCR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)