BRIEF-Hotai Motor to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 10
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 10
May 24 Dixons Carphone Plc
* Dixons Carphone CEO- far as you provide the right propisition to customers, they still seem to be showing up to buy stuff (in UK)
* Dixons Carphone CEO- for trading in May so, far i think we canter along as normal
* Dixons Carphone CEO- if there was a currency change over time that will filter through in the cost prices that we pay
* Dixons Carphone CEO- cost prices changes for the new products have come through, so far they seem to be reasonably well accepted by the customer
* Dixons Carphone CEO- the rate of deflation is quite rapid (in our industry). They dwarf any price inflation Further company coverage:
MANCHESTER, England, June 22 The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.