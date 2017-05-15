BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 DLE Inc :
* Says it plans to offer an early-retirement program to employees
* Offering period from May 17 to June 16
* The company expects 20 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on June 30
* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2ik1Ps
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.