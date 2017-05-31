BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31DLE Inc
* Says it plans to sell 15,000 shares of unit W TOKYO,Inc., which is engaged in TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION related business, at the price of 270 million yen
* Says it will cut voting power in unit to 59 percent (59,000 shares) from 74 percent (74,000 shares)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gNiRBB
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.