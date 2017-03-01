US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 1 DLF Ltd:
* Says co's audit committee took on record progress made in transaction process for sale of stake in DLF Cyber City Developers
* Says approved entry into the next phase of the process to negotiate definitive transaction documents with an affiliate of GIC Singapore Source text: bit.ly/2m7Iz3e Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)