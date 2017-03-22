March 22 DLF Ltd

* Says due to realignment of current stake in JV cos, DLF Home Developers ceases to hold stake in DLF Southern Homes,DLF Homes Rajapura

* DLF Southern Towns Private Ltd. And Dlf Garden City Indore Private Ltd have become wholly owned subsidiaries of DHDL.

* Says completion,transfer of all launched projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Indore will continue to be responsibility of DHDL Source text: bit.ly/2nmEGIn Further company coverage: