US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 DLF Ltd
* Says due to realignment of current stake in JV cos, DLF Home Developers ceases to hold stake in DLF Southern Homes,DLF Homes Rajapura
* DLF Southern Towns Private Ltd. And Dlf Garden City Indore Private Ltd have become wholly owned subsidiaries of DHDL.
* Says completion,transfer of all launched projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Indore will continue to be responsibility of DHDL Source text: bit.ly/2nmEGIn Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)