British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 DMC Global Inc:
* DMC Global reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 sales fell 4 percent to $39 million
* Sees q2 sales up 5 to 10 percent
* DMC Global Inc- q1 gross margin was 27 pct, up from 25 pct in last year's q4 and 26 pct in 2016 q1
* DMC -sees q2 gross margin is expected in a range of 27% to 29 pct versus 24 pct reported in last year's q2
* DMC - maintaining its prior full-year 2017 financial forecast
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.