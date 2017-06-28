BRIEF-India's Atishay says co empaneled by UIDAI on 'PAN INDIA' basis
* Says co's empanelment as enrolment agency renewed till March 2020 by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
June 28 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit, controlling shareholder's firm sign MOU to acquire Asia Win Global Holdings from Lizhan Investment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tXB9kx
NEW DELHI, June 29 At midnight on Friday, India will introduce nationwide goods and services tax with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking centre-stage in parliament for what will be the country's biggest tax reform in the 70 years since independence from British colonial rule.