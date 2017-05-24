May 24 DMX Technologies Group Ltd

* Pursuant to recent investigations, co has obtained certain new findings in connection with former management and unauthorised payments

* Company intends to fully co-operate with hong kong police force in relation to any of its investigations

* Based on new findings & findings from initial investigations co was advised by hk counsel to report to hong kong police force, and had done so on 24 may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: