UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 DMX Technologies Group Ltd
* Pursuant to recent investigations, co has obtained certain new findings in connection with former management and unauthorised payments
* Company intends to fully co-operate with hong kong police force in relation to any of its investigations
* Based on new findings & findings from initial investigations co was advised by hk counsel to report to hong kong police force, and had done so on 24 may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.