UPDATE 1-French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term
May 16 Dna 2002 Pcl:
* Qtrly net loss 6.3 million baht versus loss of 62.5 million baht
* Q1 total revenue was 183.86 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term
LAGOS, June 20 Etisalat Nigeria has commenced changes to its shareholding structure after talks to restructure a $1.2 billion loan failed, the company said on Tuesday.