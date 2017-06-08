June 8 DNA Link Inc :

* Says it will issue 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is June 9, 2019, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,485 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

