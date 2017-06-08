BRIEF-Genentech says FDA approves Rituxan Hycela for subcutaneous injection in certain blood cancers
* FDA approves Rituxan Hycela (rituximab and hyaluronidase human) for subcutaneous injection in certain blood cancers
June 8 DNA Link Inc :
* Says it will issue 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is June 9, 2019, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 4,485 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NPXPG3
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders voted against the generic drugmaker's executive pay policy but re-elected the board at its annual meeting on Thursday despite a shareholder campaign in the wake of a scandal over high prices for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.