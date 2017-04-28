April 28 Dnb Asa
* Q1 net profit nok 4,544 million (reuters poll nok 4.36
billion)
* Q1 pretax profit before impairments nok 6.5 billion
(reuters poll nok 7.36 billion)
* Q1 loan losses nok 562 million (reuters poll loss nok 1.51
billion)
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (transitional rules)
was 15.8 per cent (15.2)
* Total impairment losses for the period 2016 to 2018 are
estimated to be up to nok 18 billion, with the highest
impairment losses during the first part of the period
* Aims to increase commission and fee income by
approximately 3 per cent per year.
* Aspires to have a dividend payout ratio of more than 50
per cent from 2017. A share buy-back programme has been approved
by the annual general meeting and will comprise up to 1.5 per
cent of outstanding shares
* Principal target is to achieve a return on equity above 12
per cent towards 2019
* Q1 net interest income nok 8.52 billion (reuters poll nok
8.5 billion)
* Says 2017-2019 financial ambitions unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)