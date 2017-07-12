BRIEF-DNB to start share buy-backs

July 12 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa

* Says initiating share buy-back programme

* has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme comprising up to 0.5 pct of its registered shares, representing a total of approximately 8.1 million shares

* Up to approximately 5.4 million of the shares comprised by the buy-back programme will be repurchased in the open market. The remaining shares will be redeemed from the state of Norway

* may at a later stage decide to initiate further share buy-back programmes, up to the maximum of 1.5 pct as approved by the annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)