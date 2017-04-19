BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 DNF Co Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase 200,000 common shares
* Says repurchase amount is 2.76 billion won
* Says repurchase period from April 20 to July 19
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rEkNKy
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes