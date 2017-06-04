BRIEF-Wanda Film Holding's controlling shareholder to increase stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.36 million) worth of shares in the company within three months from June 23
June 4 Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up new energy vehicle joint venture with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.38 million)
* Says it plans to set up chemicals joint venture with registered capital of 210 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rTxQ07; bit.ly/2rq1mZV
($1 = 6.8085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* REV Group says along with related optional vehicle features, spare parts and training, contract award represents over $400 million in revenue over contract life