GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 5 Document Security Systems Inc:
* Document Security Systems Inc - on may 31, 2017, company entered into convertible promissory note amendment no. 4 - sec filing
* Document Security Systems Inc - laufer note amendment no. 4 to extend maturity date to april 30, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2sahWy2 Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last