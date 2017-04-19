April 19 Dof Asa:

* DOF Subsea and Technipfmc: Skandi Búzios, a pipelay support vessel (plsv) owned by DOF subsea (50 pct) and Technipfmc (50 pct), commenced its 8-year charter contract with Petrobras, as scheduled on April 13th

* Mons S. Aase, DOF Subsea's Chief Executive Officer, says: "This milestone project is the result of our long- term focus on the Brazilian market. We are proud of this significant addition to our Brazilian fleet."