* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Dohia Group Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 5.4 million yuan to 8.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 9.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are bad performance of group purchase business and internet e-commerce business as well as increased operation expense of Changsha Industrial Park
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JJ0cCa
