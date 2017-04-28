April 28Dohia Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 5.4 million yuan to 8.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 9.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are bad performance of group purchase business and internet e-commerce business as well as increased operation expense of Changsha Industrial Park

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JJ0cCa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)