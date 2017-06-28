BRIEF-Mannkind draws remaining funds under Mann Group loan arrangement
* Mannkind- delivered funding request notification to Mann Group pursuant to terms of Mann Group loan
June 28 Dolby Laboratories Inc
* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience from Netflix will be available on 2017 LG OLED TVs pending an update soon.
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Over time, Netflix plans to roll out support to additional devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 29 BHP Billiton's Chairman Jac Nasser said on Thursday BHP's $20 billion investment in U.S. shale oil and gas six years ago was, in hindsight, a mistake.