May 5 Dollar Tree Inc

* Dollar Tree Inc - CEO Bob Sasser's Fiscal Year 2016 total compensation was $10.6 million versus $9.5 million in Fiscal Year 2015

* Dollar Tree Inc says Enterprise Prisident, Gary Philbin's Fiscal Year 2016 total compensation was $9.7 million versus $4.7 million in Fiscal Year 2015 - sec filing

* Dollar Tree Inc says President and COO, Family Dollar Stores, Duncan Mac Naughton's Fiscal Year 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million