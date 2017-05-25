May 25 Dollar Tree Inc:

* Dollar Tree Inc reports results for the first quarter fiscal 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $5.18 billion to $5.28 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $21.95 billion to $22.25 billion

* Q1 sales $5.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.29 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.88

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.17 to $4.43 including items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $5.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $4.47, revenue view $22.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollar Tree Inc - sees slightly positive to low single-digit increase in same-store sales for combined enterprise in Q2 of 2017

* Dollar Tree Inc qtrly enterprise same-store sales increased 0.5%

* Dollar Tree Inc - during quarter, company opened 164 stores, expanded or relocated 51 stores, and closed 16 stores

* Dollar Tree Inc - extra week, in Q4, expected to add $400-$430 million to sales and $0.19-$0.22 to diluted EPS, both of which are included in guidance

* Sees slightly positive to low single-digit increase in FY same-store sales