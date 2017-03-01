March 1 Dollar Tree Inc

* At conf call - operate 226 stores in canada and believe we have an opportunity for 1000 stores over time

* Q4 top-performing categories for Dollar Tree include candy, seasonal, party supplies , snacks and beverages, toys and household products

* Q4 top-performing categories for Family Dollar included electronics, snacks and beverage, candy, men's apparel and cough and cold supplies

* 2017 real estate plans include 650 new stores- 350 Dollar Tree and 300 Family Dollar stores.

* Planning for capital expenditures of $760 million-$780 million, will be focused on new stores and remodels

* Forecast does not include share repurchases for 2017

* CEO- "we, like most other retailers, feel that the border tax would result in a significant burden to the consumer, both through reduced choices and higher prices"

* CEO- "working with the NRF , Retail Industry Leaders Association and the Americans For Affordable Products group to express our concerns"

* On rivals investing in price- "we are going to watch everyone this year as we go into price checks and see what they are doing across the shelves and we will react accordingly, but to some degree, it's not new news"

* "we are going to be mindful of where a Walmart is (on pricing) and certainly anybody in our sector , but we have more than one tool to go to to show customers value in our store" Further company coverage: