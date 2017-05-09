BRIEF-Zhen Ding Technology Holding adjusts 2016 dividend record date to July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15
May 9 Domacom Australia Ltd
* Appointment of new chief financial officer
* Philip Chard ACA has been appointed as chief financial officer
* Ross Laidlaw will relinquish role of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15
* Says 6 billion won worth of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 506,243 shares of the company, at 11,852 won/share, as of June 20