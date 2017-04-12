BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Dominion Diamond Corp:
* Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results and provides corporate update
* Sees FY 2018 sales $875 million to $975 million
* Dominion Diamond Corp- financial and operating guidance for fiscal 2018 remains unchanged
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted ebitda between $475 and $560 million.
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Dominion Diamond Corp qtrly sales $129.9 million versus $178.1 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results