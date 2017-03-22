Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Dominion Diamond Corp:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation provides update
* Dominion Diamond Corp - "board remains open to holding discussions with Washington Corporations"
* Dominion Diamond Corp - WashCorps has not made a formal offer to dominion or its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)