14 hours ago
BRIEF-Dominion Diamond says formed special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of co
July 14, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond says formed special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of co

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion diamond comments on recent media rumours

* On March 27, 2017, Dominion announced that its board of directors had formed a special committee​

* "Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time"

* Special committee, working together with management team and advisors, considering alternatives that could include sale of company

* Formed a special committeeto explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

