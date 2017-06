May 23 Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion Diamond announces positive results of Misery Deep pre-feasibility study and provides update on Fox Deep project at Ekati Mine

* Dominion Diamond Corp says expects to file permit applications for Misery Deep project in Q3 of calendar 2017

* Dominion Diamond Corp - estimated capital expenditures for Misery Deep project of $6 million in 2018, $69 million in 2019, $19 million in 2020