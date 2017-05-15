GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 15 Dominion Energy Inc
* Dominion Energy announces remarketing of 2014 series a 1.50 pct remarketable subordinated notes due 2020
* Notes will bear interest at 2.579 pct per year and be redesignated as dominion energy's "2.579 pct junior subordinated notes due 2020
* Remarketing is expected to close on May 18, 2017
* Dominion Energy will not directly receive any proceeds from remarketing of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.