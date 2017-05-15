May 15 Dominion Energy Inc

* Dominion Energy announces remarketing of 2014 series a 1.50 pct remarketable subordinated notes due 2020

* Notes will bear interest at 2.579 pct per year and be redesignated as dominion energy's "2.579 pct junior subordinated notes due 2020

* Remarketing is expected to close on May 18, 2017

* Dominion Energy will not directly receive any proceeds from remarketing of notes